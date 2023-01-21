Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

2023 Gasparilla Season: Photo Gallery

Prepare your beads, costumes, and eye patches for the Gasparilla festivities, but don't forget to email us your favorite photos of you and your family, and we'll share them with our ABC Action News audience here.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest will return to Hillsborough Bay January 2023

Prepare your beads, costumes, and eye patches for the Gasparilla festivities, but don't forget to email us your favorite photos of you and your family, and we'll share them with our ABC Action News audience here.

Email us to webteam@wfts.com and don't forget to credit the person who took the picture.

20230121_101228.jpg DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESPhoto by: WFTS 20230121_095442.jpg DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESPhoto by: WFTS 20230121_102105.jpg DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESPhoto by: WFTS 20230121_100507.jpg DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESPhoto by: WFTS Blurred Photo Background (73).png Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionPhoto by: WFTS Blurred Photo Background (72).png Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionPhoto by: WFTS Blurred Photo Background (71).png Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionPhoto by: WFTS Blurred Photo Background (70).png Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionPhoto by: WFTS Blurred Photo Background (68).png Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionPhoto by: WFTS

2023 Gasparilla Season: Photo Gallery

close-gallery
  • 20230121_101228.jpg
  • 20230121_095442.jpg
  • 20230121_102105.jpg
  • 20230121_100507.jpg
  • Blurred Photo Background (73).png
  • Blurred Photo Background (72).png
  • Blurred Photo Background (71).png
  • Blurred Photo Background (70).png
  • Blurred Photo Background (68).png

Share

DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESWFTS
DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESWFTS
DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESWFTS
DIY GASPARILLA COSTUMESWFTS
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionWFTS
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionWFTS
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionWFTS
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionWFTS
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational traditionWFTS
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next