2023 Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup announced; Lynyrd Skynyrd among artists coming to Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2023 event.

Thursday, March 2

10:30 a.m. - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Friday, March 3

3:30 p.m. - Willie Nelson

7:30 p.m. - Halestorm

Saturday, March 4

3:30 p.m.- Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Sunday, March 5

3:30 p.m. - The Gatlin Brothers

7:30 p.m. - TBA

Monday, March 6

3:30 p.m. - Neal McCoy

7:30 p.m. - Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 7

3:30 p.m. - Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw

7:30 p.m. - CeCe Winans

Wednesday, March 8

3:30 p.m. - Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m. -TBA

Thursday, March 9

10:30 a.m. - Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. - Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. - for King & Countr7

Friday, March 10

3:30 p.m. - Wayne Newton

7:30 p.m. - Train

Saturday, March 11

3:30 p.m. - Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m. - Keith Sweat

Sunday, March 12

3:30 p.m. - Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown

7:30 p.m. - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 2-12, 2023. For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.