2023 Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup announced; Lynyrd Skynyrd among artists coming to Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2023 event.
Thursday, March 2
10:30 a.m. - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. - TBA
Friday, March 3
3:30 p.m. - Willie Nelson
7:30 p.m. - Halestorm
Saturday, March 4
3:30 p.m.- Sara Evans
7:30 p.m. - TBA
Sunday, March 5
3:30 p.m. - The Gatlin Brothers
7:30 p.m. - TBA
Monday, March 6
3:30 p.m. - Neal McCoy
7:30 p.m. - Josh Turner
Tuesday, March 7
3:30 p.m. - Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw
7:30 p.m. - CeCe Winans
Wednesday, March 8
3:30 p.m. - Tanya Tucker
7:30 p.m. -TBA
Thursday, March 9
10:30 a.m. - Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. - Tommy James & The Shondells
7:30 p.m. - for King & Countr7
Friday, March 10
3:30 p.m. - Wayne Newton
7:30 p.m. - Train
Saturday, March 11
3:30 p.m. - Sawyer Brown
7:30 p.m. - Keith Sweat
Sunday, March 12
3:30 p.m. - Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown
7:30 p.m. - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 2-12, 2023. For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.