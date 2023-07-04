2022 4th of July injuries have fire officials pushing safety this year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As you put the final touches on your 4th of July plans, fire officials want to remind people just how dangerous it is to use fireworks.

After a slew of injuries in 2022, Tampa Fire and Rescue is pushing safety. Chris Stone with Tampa Fire Rescue told ABC Action News that last year alone, they saw nearly 2,000 injuries involving fireworks. That is why this year, he wants you to follow safety protocols.

Chris Stone with Tampa Fire Rescue walked us through fireworks safety, starting with things to keep in mind for your kids.

“The biggest thing is going to be kids. They're probably not the ones that should be operating and using lighters or using the fireworks​,” Stone said.

As for adults, have a designated person who is sober that handles the fireworks. Stone said to have plenty of open space where the fireworks are lit.

“Up underneath the house, the garage, near cars, other buildings, trees, probably not a good spot for you to do it.” Stone said.

He said they respond to house and car fires every year because of fireworks, so he wants you to have plenty of open space.

Chief Trip Barrs with Treasure Island Fire Rescue said if you are lighting fireworks, have a fire extinguisher or bucket of water nearby.

“Be safe about it. Always have a bucket of water standing by to soak any fireworks that don't go off and to soak all of your fireworks afterward before you throw them in the garbage,” Chief Barrs said.

Soak both used and unused fireworks for a few hours before getting rid of them. Chief Barrs also said never light off a firework in your hand and wear eye protection.

“Every year we see people who have held a firework in their hand and damaged their hand when it explodes, or they don't wear eye protection, and the firework sends a piece of debris into the eye,” Chief Barr said.

Last but not least, do not use homemade or illegal fireworks. Stone says if you do, it will come with severe penalties.

The fire officials want to remind you are literally playing with fire, so it's crucial to take these precautions to prevent injuries. Click here for more safety tips.