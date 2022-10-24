Watch Now
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa, police say

Intersection of North Nebraska Avenue and East Bougainvillea Avenue closed during investigation
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 24, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa PD said shortly after 7 a.m. they responded to a crash "involving a motor vehicle and a motor scooter" at the intersection of North Nebraska Avenue and East Bougainvillea Avenue.

The driver of the scooter, a 20-year-old man whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

The intersection, per Tampa PD, will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

