$20 million federal grant awarded to USF for coral reef and mangrove ecosystem protection

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Science Foundation awarded USF with a $20 million grant to the university's lead team of researchers. The money will be used to develop a standardized approach to both the replenishment and protection of coral reef and mangrove ecosystems.

The team, which includes USF experts in environmental engineering, marine science and anthropology, will develop equitable engineering practices to enhance coastal sustainability. This will be done by combining natural features, like coral reefs and mangrove forests, with built infrastructure to promote resilience to threats that can cause erosion and loss of life.

Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Maya Trotz will lead the team.

“Reefs and mangroves play critical roles in protecting coastal communities," she said. "By rigorously valuing their social and economic benefits, we open new opportunities to invest in these habitats and ensure their benefits to people and nature. Not only will this project address the environmental questions of our time, it will also provide advice on how ordinary people everywhere can participate in finding solutions to our coastal crisis.”