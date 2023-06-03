2 suspects arrested after 2 teenagers die in Tampa crash, police says

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said two suspects were arrested after two teenagers died in a crash on May 28.

On Sunday, May 28, around 10:42 p.m., Savion Griggs, 18, and a 17-year-old male suspect were driving north on S. 20th Street. Officials siad Griggs was in the middle lane, driving a black 2012 Kia Optima and the 17-year-old suspect was on the inside lane driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect was changing lanes when he hit the left rear fender of Grigg's car, causing the car to veer off the side of the road and hit a chainlink fence.

At the scene, TPD said officers found the victims, a boy and girl ages 18 and 17, dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said speed appears to be a factor.

TPD said Griggs is facing two charges of vehicular homicide. The 17-year-old suspect faces two charges of vehicular homicide and driving without a valid driver's license.