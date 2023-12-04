2 separate house fires under investigation in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The causes of two separate fires are under investigation in Hillsborough County Monday morning.

The first fire happened in Tampa just after 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Gomez Avenue.

Tampa Fire said crews found a single-story house 75% involved with heavy fire and flames through the room. The fire started in the garage and was updated to a second alarm.

Firefighters had it under control within 45 minutes. There were no injuries involved, officials said.

Tampa Fire Rescue

The second fire was in Riverview just after 6 a.m. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said two people were injured in the fire; one was taken to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Crews responded to the home on Wild Ginger Street after someone who lives there called 911. Responding crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes. Officials said the second person who was injured was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue