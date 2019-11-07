TAMPA, Fla. — Two helpless puppies that were found in a Zephyrhills dumpster, covered in motor oil are now home with loving new families.

"Someone found them at their work. She was just dumping her trash in the dumpster and she heard crying," said Maria Matlack, Humane Society of Tampa Bay's Marketing Manager.

Matlack says the woman looked closer and found the puppies covered in motor oil. She rescued them and brought them to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

There employees discovered that one of the puppies, who they named Zoey, had been shot.

"There was a B.B. gun pellet lodged into her lower right jaw," said Matlack.

Sherry Barrington was upset when she heard about Zoey and Zena.

"Breaks my heart, makes me sick, makes me mad, makes me angry," said Barrington.

Barringtion was at the humane society bringing in a dog that she saw someone throw out of a car.

"The car almost stopped but didn’t come to a complete stop and chucked the dog out their door. It makes me, just, disappointed in humans," said Barrington.

Both puppies have since been adopted by loving families.

Investigators are hoping to track down the person responsible for putting the dogs in the dumpster.

If you're interested in adopting a new family pet, like the one Barringtion saw dumped, visit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at 3607 N. Armenia Avenue or call them at 813-876-7138.