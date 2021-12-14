2 Plant High School students killed after crash on Bay to Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Two high school students are dead after a crash on Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa on Friday.

According to Tampa Police, a 17-year-old male student and 15-year-old female student were on a motorcycle traveling eastbound when they crashed into the side of an SUV. It happened just before 1 p.m.

Police say the driver of the SUV, who was traveling northbound across Bay to Bay from a stop sign on Lois Avenue, didn't see the motorcycle which was "approaching at a high rate of speed."

The 17-year-old, who was driving, died at the scene. The 15-year-old passenger was taken to Tampa General Hospital with severe injuries. Police said she died from her injuries on Tuesday.

The SUV driver was also transported for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and any violations, if there are any, will be determined at a later time.