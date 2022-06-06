2 people shot in broad daylight in Tampa; investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in broad daylight in Tampa Monday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said the shootings occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. near E. Columbus Dr. and Republica de Cuba.

During a press conference, Chief Mary O'Connor said the shootings are not believed to be random, and, at this time, they are unsure if the shootings are related to each other.

The two victims shot were transported to a local hospital and are in serious condition.

At this time, no further details have been released.