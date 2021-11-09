2 people injured in Plant City shooting, car crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting and car crash in Plant City that left two people injured.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Williams Road.

One of the two victims was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. Authorities said a single-car accident at Williams Road and Wilder Road is connected to the shooting but at this time have not said how.

Authorities have not released any information on any suspects in custody or a possible motive.

The sheriff's office said the intersection of Wilder Road North and Williams Road will be closed for several hours while they investigate.

