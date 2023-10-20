2 men arrested for stealing $30K in construction materials from Tampa business, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies arrested two men for stealing thousands of dollars of construction materials.

On Oct. 16, deputies responded to an incident at Tampa Pavement Constructors. Through their investigation, they learned that supervisors observed an employee, Antonio Vargas Bravo, 52, loading a truck with about $1,600 worth of paving materials and leaving the property.

According to HCSO, deputies later conducted a traffic stop while Roberto Zaldivar Dominguez, 54, was driving the truck.

Authorities said Bravo confessed to the theft and admitted to stealing additional materials from the business on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. In total, approximately $30,000 worth of materials were stolen.

HCSO said Antonio Vargas Bravo and Roberto Zaldivar Dominguez were arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property.