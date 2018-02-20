2 men arrested for lewd acts at Hillsborough County park

Undercover detectives arrested 2 men at Sydney Dover Trails in Dover for lewd acts on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Bojan Novakovic was masturbating on the trail in public view around 11:00 a.m.

Then, about two hours later, deputies say 61-year-old Randall Jones approached an undercover detective near a lake at the park and solicited oral sex.

Corporal Larry McKinnon, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says undercover detectives check for this type of behavior periodically at parks throughout the county. He says this kind of behavior is not uncommon.

“Not only in county parks, city parks but even in public restrooms in shopping malls, airports, bus stations,” he explained.

McKinnon says it’s important for parents to monitor their children in places like a public restroom.

Since September, 2017, deputies have responded to Sydney Dover Trails 4 times for sex related crimes.