2 killed in wrong-way crash on Dale Mabry

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women were killed early Tuesday morning after a wrong-way crash on Dale Mabry Highway, according to FHP.

The crash happened south of Gunn Highway just after 3 a.m. Troopers say the drivers, 24 and 23 years old, both died at the scene.

FHP says both women, who were from Tampa, had seat belts on at the time.

According to an accident report, the 24-year-old woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she hit the 23-year-old woman's vehicle head-on.

The report says it's unknown why she was driving the wrong way or where she started.

Dale Mabry was shut down for several hours following the crash.