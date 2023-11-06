Watch Now
2 juveniles arrested for shooting BB gun at HCSO deputy

Posted at 9:20 PM, Nov 05, 2023
GIBSONTON, Fla. — Two 12-year-olds have been arrested for shooting a BB gun at a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputy, the agency said Sunday.

On Sunday, an HCSO deputy was responding to a call for service involving kids shooting BB guns near the intersection of Midway Street and Nundy Avenue in Gibsonton.

During the response, the deputy's left rear window was shattered by a BB gun pellet.

The deputy had a recruit in the car with him. However, both he and the recruit did not sustain injuries.

Both juveniles have been charged with two counts of throwing a deadly missile within or into a vehicle.

