2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 2:40 a.m., an unloaded tractor-trailer and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north on I-275 near Ashley Drive.

When both vehicles neared an existing crash site, the driver of the tractor-trailer braked heavily, which caused it to jackknife and slide toward the median and then crash into the right side of the SUV.

The SUV continued to travel and eventually collided with the center median until it came to a stop on top of the median wall.

The crash caused a large portion of concrete and diesel fuel to be dispersed along the north and south lanes of I-275. Portions of the road were then closed until 6:30 a.m.