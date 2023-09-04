2 injured after shooting in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they are currently investigating the incident, which occurred in the 9700 block of Nebraska Avenue around 3:06 a.m.

Officers found the victims when they arrived at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are working to determine the cause of the shooting, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130. Those wanting to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.