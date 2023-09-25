Watch Now
2 in critical condition after Bradenton shooting, police say

WFTS
Posted at 8:51 AM, Sep 25, 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said they're currently at the site of the shooting, which occurred in the 2000 block of 12 Street West around 5:20 a.m.

The victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said they're not looking for any suspects at the moment, and the incident appears to be isolated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

