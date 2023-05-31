2 human trafficking victims rescued by HCSO, more victims possible

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued two human trafficking victims last week.

HCSO said a 20-year-old woman met Roannil Fentress, 31, on a popular dating app. Fentress allegedly lured the survivor from Jacksonville to Tampa and coerced her into the sex industry.

Investigators said Fentress took control of her earnings and her life. The victim would make about $1,000 a day and when she "didn't meet her sales number," investigators said Fentress would physically and sexually abuse her.

On May 24, HCSO said Fentress and the survivor responded to an escort advertisement that detectives put out as part of an undercover human trafficking investigation. Detectives were then able to contact the survivor, who admitted she was being trafficked.

Deputies took Fentress into custody and the survivor is now receiving support. Fentress had a long criminal history with 19 felony charges and three felony convictions. He is being charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, and forcing another to become a prostitute.

The second woman who was rescued during the operation had suffered under her trafficker, Vanzini Hansell, 42, for the past 15 years.

According to HCSO, the victim suffered years of extreme violence and emotional trauma. Investigators said the woman was frequently strip-searched for money and valuables she might be hiding.

When Hansell thought she was pregnant, he would repeatedly punch her in the stomach to try to end the pregnancy.

On May 25, the second survivor was beaten again and went to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. Deputies who responded believed she might be a human trafficking victim and called the Human Trafficking Squad.

HCSO said Hansell was arrested in Pasco County and is awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County to face charges. Hansell is being charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds, forcing another to become a prostitute, and felony battery.

HCSO

Investigators believe there might be more victims from both men. HCSO asked anyone who may know a victim or who was a victim of the two men to call 1-855-FLA-SAFE.