1 dead in Hillsborough County shooting, nearby schools no longer in lock-in

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the first call came in around 10:40 a.m. of a shooting in the 7800 block of Rideout Road.

The sheriff's office said deputies found one person dead at the scene when they arrived and two other people who had been shot. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies remain on scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new details become available.