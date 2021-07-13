2 dead, 2 injured in Riverview after shooting and car crash

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and car crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Riverview on Monday night.

Deputies were called to Cowley Road at 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Authorities say an adult male, who was shot in the upper body, and a juvenile male, also shot in the upper body, died in the shooting.

Deputies say the two were pronounced dead after being taken to local hospitals. An adult female, who was shot, and a juvenile female, who was injured in a car crash, both suffered minor injuries.

According believe the shooting happened after an altercation between three people in a car and a group that was riding bikes.

Deputies say there was an adult male and two female passengers in the car. Authorities believe they pulled up to the juvenile male who was on a bike and, at some point, shots were fired which caused the driver to go about 150 yards before he crashed the car.

"We do not believe this was a random act," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Neighbors do not need to be concerned for their safety. All those involved in this incident are accounted for."