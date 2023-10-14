2 dead, 1 injured after fatal crash on US-41 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a four-vehicle crash on US-41, on Saturday.

FHP said the accident occurred on the northbound lane of US-41, just south of Grand Villa Drive.

According to the release, Vehicle 1, identified as a Honda CRV, was heading northbound in the outside lane, while Vehicle 2, a Ford F250, was traveling in the center lane alongside it. On the opposite side of the road, Vehicle 3, a Chevrolet pickup, and Vehicle 4, a Mazda Tribute, were both traveling southbound on US-41 in the inside and center lanes.

FHP said the Honda CRV attempted to change lanes, initiating a crash with the Ford F250, causing it to stop in the northbound lanes, while the Honda CRV spun across the median and collided with the Chevrolet pickup.

Authorities said the force of the second impact caused the Chevrolet pickup to veer into the center lane and hit the Mazda Tribute.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 45-year-old man from Hudson, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later passed due to his injuries. The passenger of the exact vehicle, a 68-year-old man from Hudson, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

According to the release, the driver of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries, and the drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.