2 dead, 1 in critical condition, Tampa police say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting on Saturday at the Park Avenue Apartment complex at 11615 N 50th St. just before 4 pm.

According to officials, three people were shot, two women and one man were taken to a nearby hospital.

The male and one of the women died at the hospital and the other women are in serious condition, according to police.

TPD said all who were involved in the incident were detained.

According to authorities, those involved in the altercation are said to have known each other.

