1st round 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff single-game tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for home games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round will go on sale Friday, April 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. at www.TampaBayLightning.com/tickets. Season ticket members will have pre-sale access.

The Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, a rematch of last season’s first-round matchup Tampa Bay won in seven games.

The playoff schedule will be announced at a later date.

