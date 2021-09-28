18-year-old driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

TOWN 'N' COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Tampa is facing charges for leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jesus Manuel Diaz was speeding on eastbound West Hillsborough Avenue, approaching Sawyer Road, just after 10 p.m.

Troopers say a pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman from Tampa, was walking southbound across Hillsborough Avenue when she entered the path of Diaz's vehicle.

After the collision, troopers say Diaz left the scene with the remains of the woman, who has not been named, still attached to his vehicle. Troopers say Diaz stopped near Yosemite Drive and San Pablo Place and disposed of the remains, about a mile from where the crash took place.

Not long after, deputies found Diaz at Monte Vista Place and Alvarado Drive where he was detained and later taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue were closed at Sawyer Road overnight while authorities investigated.