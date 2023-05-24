18-year-old arrested in death investigation after shooting at Riverview Wawa

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old man for alleged murder after a shooting in Riverview earlier in May.

On Tuesday, HCSO said they arrested Tyler Harnage of Apollo Beach in connection to the shooting at the Wawa in Riverview on May 10. Officials said around 8:30 p.m., HCSO responded to reports of shots fired at the Wawa on the corner of US 301 and Gibsonton Drive.

When officials got to the scene, they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. HCSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HCSO said detectives were able to identify Harnage as the suspect in the deadly shooting. HCSO charged Harnage with murder in the third degree with a firearm. Harnage turned himself in to Orient Road Jail without incident.