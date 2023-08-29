17 gas stations remain under 'stop sale order' after fuel contamination: FDACS

TAMPA, Fla. — Seventeen gas stations remain under a "stop sale order" after a fuel contamination was detected at the Port of Tampa, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) said.

FDACS identified the contamination issue, which was "caused by human error," on Sunday. Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, from Citgo-supplied stations at the port, may be contaminated with diesel fuel.

As of Tuesday, eight gas stations were inspected, remediated and cleared by FDACS, while six did not receive the contaminated shipment.

Seventeen stations remain under the order while pending laboratory confirmation, including:



7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 South Broad Street, Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 North Central Avenue, Umatilla

Perfection Station 5: 9931 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

Rogers Petroleum: 134 North Desoto Avenue, Arcadia

The contaminated fuel can harm engines and vehicle performance. Impacted stations are stopped gas sales until clean fuel is supplied and tanks are cleaned.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, FDACS advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.