NewsHillsborough County

16-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 05:54:21-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday.

Tampa Police said they were dispatched around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the park. Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager until he was transported to the hospital. He is still in critical condition.

Though early in the investigation, police believe two groups got into an altercation of some sort that escalated into the boy being shot.

Police do not believe this is a random act and are developing leads on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or send a text through the TampaPD app.

