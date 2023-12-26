16-year-old driver among those seriously injured in fatal crash on Christmas night

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and two more are injured after a crash on Christmas night in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 south on US-301 around 8:20 p.m. when it turned left at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road. While turning, the Chrysler drove into the path of a Toyota Avalon traveling north.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The woman later passed away.

The driver of the Chrysler also suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

FHP said none of the occupants of either vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.