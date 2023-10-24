15-year-old Florida girl opens cupcake-filled food truck

LITHIA, Fla. — The hottest new food truck in Tampa Bay is run by a 15-year-old Lithia girl.

Jocelyn's Sugar Rush sells homemade cupcakes and sweets created by Jocelyn Foss, who learned how to bake under the tutelage of her late grandmother.

"I started baking with my Nana, and after she passed in March, I started baking more often because it helped me get over her loss," said Foss. "And now I'm doing this for her."

With help from her parents, Foss had a grand opening last weekend, with more than 300 people showing up.

She hopes to open her own brick-and-mortar shop one day, but right now, her rolling kitchen is sweet enough.

She'll soon hit the road, selling her confections at the Field of Dreamz Country Classic Music Festival in Port Charlotte on Nov. 3 and 4.

To find out when Jocelyn's Sugar Rush will set up shop near your town, go here.