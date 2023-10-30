Watch Now
15-year-old arrested after breaking another teen's clavicle at Florida high school: HCSO

Ryan French
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 30, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after he attacked another student at a Tampa high school last Friday, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 15, attacked the unsuspecting victim at Wharton High School while other students filmed the entire attack.

The victim was left with a broken clavicle but was not left paralyzed, officials said.

"It is incredibly disheartening to witness young teens engaging in violent and thoughtless actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Bullying and violence should have no foothold in our county, particularly within our schools. It pains me to learn of a circulating video capturing such a distressing incident."

The suspect was charged with one count of felony battery.

