Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

14-year-old involved in I-75 SB crash is fourth person to pass away: FHP

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are working with Florida Highway Patrol troopers on an accident involving two vehicles and three deaths on I-75 SB just north of the Selmon Expressway. According to FHP, both vehicles were traveling southbound in adjacent lanes on I-75, just north of Selmon Expressway. One vehicle attempted to change lanes and collided with the other vehicle, causing both to rotate.
I-75 SB crash
Posted at 3:51 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 10:28:34-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Another person has passed away after a major accident on I-75 SB Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim, 14, was the fourth person to pass away from their injuries sustained during the two-vehicle crash.

According to FHP, two pickup trucks were traveling southbound in adjacent lanes on I-75, just north of Selmon Expressway.

One truck attempted to change lanes and collided with the other, causing both to rotate.

The truck that tried to change lanes entered the grass median and overturned, with all occupants being ejected.

The driver of that truck, as well as its three passengers, including the 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, died. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

The vehicle that was hit came to a controlled stop in the inside emergency lane. Three people were in that vehicle, but none of them suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.