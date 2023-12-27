14-year-old involved in I-75 SB crash is fourth person to pass away: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — Another person has passed away after a major accident on I-75 SB Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim, 14, was the fourth person to pass away from their injuries sustained during the two-vehicle crash.

According to FHP, two pickup trucks were traveling southbound in adjacent lanes on I-75, just north of Selmon Expressway.

One truck attempted to change lanes and collided with the other, causing both to rotate.

The truck that tried to change lanes entered the grass median and overturned, with all occupants being ejected.

The driver of that truck, as well as its three passengers, including the 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, died. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

The vehicle that was hit came to a controlled stop in the inside emergency lane. Three people were in that vehicle, but none of them suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.