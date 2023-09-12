13-year-old arrested for shooting another teen, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A thirteen-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting another teenager in Tampa last week.

According to Tampa Police, they received reports of a shooting on Sept. 7. While on the way to the scene at East Seneca Avenue and East Jasmine Avenue, TPD said it received another call about a 15-year-old boy who was the victim of the reported shooting. The victim's injuries were not fatal.

Investigators identified a 13-year-old boy as a suspect, and on Sept. 10, he was arrested near where the shooting occurred. ABC Action News is not naming the suspect due to his age.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, the 13-year-old was armed with a loaded handgun.

The teen was charged with two counts of minor in possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon.