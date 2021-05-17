125-acre brush fire in Hillsborough County contained, officials say

LITHIA, Fla. — A brush fire reaching 125-acres is now 100 percent contained, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the brush fire was in the 13000 block of Balm Riverview Road. The brush fire started around 30-acres and grew to around 125-acres.

Around 9:45 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire was contained and knocked down with no injuries or structures damaged.

"Crews spent several hours putting out hotspots, and a watch of this area has been set up to prevent flare-ups during the night," the Fire Rescue said.

Balm Riverview is closed near the Balm Boyette nature preserve. The sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

