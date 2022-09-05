11th Annual Chick-Fil-A Fall Stampede Benefits Children's Cancer Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Get your laces ready! It's that time of year again when hundreds of people lace up to stomp out cancer at the annual Chick-fil-A Fall Stampede.

The 11th Annual Fall Stampede presented by Chick-fil-A is held every fall to benefit the Children's Cancer Center.

The Children’s Cancer Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children, and their families, who are battling cancer or chronic blood disorders with the emotional, financial, and educational support necessary to cope with their life-threatening illnesses.

Children's Cancer Center

September marks Childhood Cancer Center Awareness Month.

The event will be held Saturday, September 10 at Busch Gardens. The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 1 Mile Family Fun Walk starts at 7:35 a.m.

Registration for the race from September 1-9 is $35, and registration on the day of the event is $45.

For more information about the event, click here.