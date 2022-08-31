116-year-old cigars on display at cigar factory in Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. — A Texas man got a box of cigars from a friend and later discovered they are 116 years old.

The cigars date back to 1906.

Ralph Stow who lives in Texas said a friend gave him a box of cigars. It's unclear how his friend got the cigars.

Stow did some research and traced them back to Ybor City.

"Once you get something like that, that’s truly a treasure, it’s really a shame to keep it to yourself when so many other people can get enjoyment out of it," said Ralph Stow.

Stow got in contact with the J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City.

David Newman is 4th generation owner of the cigar company. His great-grandfather founded the company in 1895.

"This wasn't just any old box of cigars. This is something incredible. The finest box of old cigars we've ever seen," said Newman.

"It's full of 100 cigars that are in perfect condition and it's not just one type of cigar. It's a salesman sampler that contains 20 different types of cigars," said Newman.

Stow works with the non-profit organization, Folds of Honor, a non-profit that raises money for educational scholarships for family members of fallen soldiers. Stow donated the cigars to Newman.

In exchange, Newman gave some promotional items to be auctioned off at a fundraiser for Folds of Honor.

Newman said he is glad the cigars are on display for anyone to see at the museum.

"It's a Cuesta-Rey Ponce De Leon. Cuesta-Rey was one of Tampa's biggest cigar brands over the past 100 years and it's a brand my family continues to roll here in Cigar City of this day," said Newman.

"They don’t look 116 years old. They look like they were rolled just maybe ten years or so. We can even smoke them today, but we’re not going to do that," laughed Newman.