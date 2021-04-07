10-foot gator found under parked car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time of year again, alligator mating season! Which means gators are more active and more visible.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and FWC were called to a Tampa apartment complex last Wednesday when a 10-foot gator was found under a parked car.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows deputies help a contracted nuisance alligator trapper wrangle the gator.

The gator wasn't harmed and no one was injured. According to the sheriff's office, the trapper took the gator to a farm.