TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Tampa hotel overnight.

Authorities say an adult male was found dead at the Fairfield Inn on Lakeview Center Drive just before midnight.

The sheriff's office says details are limited at this time, but there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time.

