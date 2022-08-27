Watch Now
1 killed, 2 injured in Tampa shooting

Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 27, 2022
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured early on Saturday morning.

TPD said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Nebraska Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting. There, officers found one made on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim who was killed was in his mid-40s, police said. No other information on the victim has been released.

At the hospital, TPD said two other men arrived with gunshot wounds. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The motive for the shooting is not known, TPD said. Detectives are actively conducting interviews with witnesses.

