1 injured in scooter accident on Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police asked drivers to avoid the area of Bayshore Boulevard at the intersection of S. Magnolia Avenue after a crash Tuesday evening.

According to Tampa Police, a woman in her early 20s was trying to cross the southbound lane on Bayshore Blvd when she was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TPD said the roadway will be closed indefinitely and urged drivers to find an alternate route.

