1 injured in north Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. — An accidental fire was the cause of an apartment fire in north Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Debeers Drive at the Regency Square Apartments.

Fire crews made entry on the two-story complex and had the fire under control within ten minutes. A resident was taken to the hospital for treatment on their injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has been contacted for five families in affected apartments.

