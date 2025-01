TAMPA, Fla. — A blown tire lead to a fatal crash on the Northbound Veterans Expressway near Gunn Highway Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Apollo Beach lost control when the tire blew, causing the Harley Davidson motorcycle to overturn. The man and a 47-year-old female passenger were both thrown off the bike.

FHP says both were taken to an area hospital where the female passenger later died from her injuries.