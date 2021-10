DOVER, Fla. — A person is dead following a train vs pedestrian crash in Dover Monday night.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said a call came in around 5:42 p.m. about a crash at Valrico Road and N MLK Blvd E.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, officials said. No other information was given.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News