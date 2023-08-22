1 dead after vehicle hits person in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at West Kensington Avenue and South Dale Mabry Highway around 5:47 a.m. and found the person who was hit.

They attempted lifesaving measures, but the person passed away at the scene. The driver remained on the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic on South Dale Mabry Highway between West El Prado Boulevard and West Euclid Avenue will remain closed during the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.