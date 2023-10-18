1 dead after shooting on N. 9th Street in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A fight where gunshots were fired ended with one person dead Wednesday afternoon, Tampa Police said.

Officers were called to the 9400 block of N. 9th Street just before 3 p.m. about a person who had been in a fight with several other people. One of those involved in the fight pulled a gun and shot at the victim, TPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim suffered "upper body trauma."

Tampa Police said they have contacted several witnesses who may be involved in the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.