Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after shooting on N. 9th Street in Tampa

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 16:35:59-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A fight where gunshots were fired ended with one person dead Wednesday afternoon, Tampa Police said.

Officers were called to the 9400 block of N. 9th Street just before 3 p.m. about a person who had been in a fight with several other people. One of those involved in the fight pulled a gun and shot at the victim, TPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim suffered "upper body trauma."

Tampa Police said they have contacted several witnesses who may be involved in the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.