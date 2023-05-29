1 dead after shooting in Tampa, HCSO investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., HCSO said they received calls about a shooting at the 6800 block of N 50th Street in Tampa. When deputies arrived, they said they found one person dead.

In a news conference, HCSO said a vehicle drove by the Del Rio apartment complex and shot multiple rounds into the area. At this time detectives don't know if the shooting was targeted to a specific person, vehicle, or group of people.

According to HCSO, detectives have been able to identify and locate the vehicle involved in the shooting. The investigation is still in the early stages and detectives said no suspects have been identified.

"This is very dangerous. The fact of the matter that they opened this many rounds, on a holiday, outside of an apartment complex, where there's several people enjoying the beautiful Florida weather we have out here, is just reckless. And it's not acceptable and it's not something we're going to tolerate," said Marc Villarreal, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office PIO.

"At this time, Detectives are working diligently to gather information about exactly what occurred," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are early in our investigation and ask anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

HCSO is asking anyone with any information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.