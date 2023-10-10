1 dead after pickup driver fails to stop for school bus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to an accident on US-41, north of Ohio Street, after the driver of a Chevrolet pickup failed to stop and collided with three other vehicles.

According to FHP, the collision happened as three other vehicles, which included a Ford pickup and two more Chevrolet pickups, were waiting for a school bus to offload students.

The first Chevrolet pickup did not come to a complete stop and collided with two of the other trucks before crashing. The second Chevrolet pickup was propelled forward after being struck and collided with a third Chevrolet pickup.

According to authorities, the driver of the first pickup, a 22-year-old Ruskin man, was killed at the scene.

The drivers of the Ford pickup and the third Chevrolet pickup were uninjured, while the driver of the second Chevrolet pickup had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.