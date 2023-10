HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash on US-41 near Valroy Road on Saturday.

According to FHP, the driver, a 59-year-old man from Hudson, lost control of his truck.

The truck entered a ditch and overturned several times before coming to a complete stop, officials said.

According to the release, the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.