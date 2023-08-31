1 dead, 2 in critical condition after SUV and semi-truck crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is dead, and two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV Thursday morning.

Tampa Police said a 2011 red Mitsubishi Outlander was attempting to turn left onto Adamo Drive from North 45th Street around 11:56 a.m.

The SUV was then struck by a semi-truck traveling east on Adamo Drive, which caused the semi-truck to veer off the road and into a ditch.

When officers arrived, they found the driver and three passengers in the SUV, and they were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV and an 8-year-old passenger are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A second child passenger is in stable condition.

Eastbound roads on Adamo Drive are currently closed to allow for investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.