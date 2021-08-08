5 people injured, including a child, after pickup truck crashes into Tampa Waffle House

TAMPA, Fla. — Five people, including a child, were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a Tampa Waffle House Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Fire Rescue said around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, units responded to 3009 W Columbus Dr. for a reported truck into a building.

When officials arrived, units found a pickup truck inside a Waffle House restaurant.

One adult and a child were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Three others had minor injuries, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

No other information has been given at this time.

